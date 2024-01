Per John Lu of TSN, Ehlers (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus Philadelphia on Saturday.

The good news is that Ehlers participated at morning practice Saturday, after he left practice early Friday. Ehlers has been on fire of late with eight goals and 17 points in his last 15 games. Ehlers has 15 goals and 18 assists in 41 tilts this season. Check on his status closer to 7:00 pm ET puck drop.