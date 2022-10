Ehlers was ruled out moments before the start of the Jets' 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche on Wednesday.

Ehlers, the Jets' projected top-line left winger, did not dress Wednesday. A blocked shot against the Stars on Monday apparently is not related to the undisclosed issue. Ehlers was sidelined for nearly two months last winter with a knee injury. Veteran Sam Gagner replaced Ehlers in the lineup and scored a first-period goal.