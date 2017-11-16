Ehlers snagged a helper in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over Arizona.

Despite logging just 13:57 of ice time -- well below his 16:34 season average -- Ehlers managed earn the primary assist on what would ultimately go down as the game-winning goal. The winger's hot start to the year has definitely cooled, as he has earned just one point in his previous four outings. Even with his current lack of production, the Dane continues to log significant power-play minutes as well as slotting into a top-six role.