Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Generates helper
Ehlers picked up an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Kings.
Ehlers has six points in nine games in March, but three of them came in an 8-1 win over the Hurricanes on March 8. For the year, the Danish winger has 34 points in 52 games in a campaign shortened by injury. He is virtually guaranteed to miss the 60-point plateau for the first time since his rookie year in 2015-16, when he gathered 38 points in 72 games.
