Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Goal and assist in OT win

Ehlers scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over Chicago on Saturday.

Ehlers sparked a Winnipeg comeback from 2-0 down, getting the Jets on the board in the second period and assisting on Andrew Copp's tying goal in the third period. A 20-goal scorer in each of the last three seasons, Ehlers is off to another nice start with two goals and seven points through Winnipeg's first six games.

