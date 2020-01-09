Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Goals in back-to-back games
Ehlers tallied a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.
Ehlers scored at 4:00 of the first period to stake out a 1-0 lead for the Jets, but Auston Matthews tied it for the Leafs just 56 seconds later. The Danish winger is at 35 points (18 goals, 17 helpers) in 44 games, just two points back of his disappointing output from last year. Ehlers has added 127 shots on goal and a plus-6 rating.
