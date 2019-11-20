Play

Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Goals in three straight

Ehlers' 10th goal of the season turned out to be the game-winner in a 2-1 win over Nashville on Tuesday.

Ehlers' five shots on net were a team-high, with one shot managing to find the back of the net. Since going five straight games without a point, Ehlers has found the goal column in three straight and now has 27 points in 22 contests in 2019-20.

