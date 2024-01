Ehlers (upper body) is expected to play Saturday versus Philadelphia, according to Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Ehlers was injured during Friday's practice, but he ultimately won't miss a game. That's terrific news for the Jets, who are already missing key forwards Kyle Connor (knee) and Mark Scheifele (lower body). Ehlers has 15 goals and 33 points in 41 outings in 2023-24.