Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Grabs two helpers

Ehlers garnered a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Boston.

Ehlers is currently riding a three-game point streak and has racked up eight points in his last six outings. The winger is on pace to reach the 60-point mark for the third time in his five-year NHL career. The 23-year-old should continue to serve as a top-end fantasy option heading into the back half of the year.