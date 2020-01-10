Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Grabs two helpers
Ehlers garnered a pair of assists in Thursday's 5-4 loss to Boston.
Ehlers is currently riding a three-game point streak and has racked up eight points in his last six outings. The winger is on pace to reach the 60-point mark for the third time in his five-year NHL career. The 23-year-old should continue to serve as a top-end fantasy option heading into the back half of the year.
