Ehlers (undisclosed) had two shots on goal, three hits and a minus-1 rating in 16:34 during Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Flames in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Ehlers wasn't able to make an impact on the scoresheet in his return to action. He didn't end up missing any games after exiting Wednesday's exhibition match versus the Canucks. The Danish winger may be in line for bigger minutes in Monday's Game 2 if Patrik Laine (wrist) can't play.