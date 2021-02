Ehlers notched an assist, three shots on goal and a fighting major in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Ehlers helped out on Kyle Connor's second of two goals in the second period. Once the Jets had taken control of the game, Ehlers dropped the mitts with Corey Perry in the third period. Obviously, the art of fisticuffs is secondary to Ehlers' scoring ability. The Danish winger has 10 goals, 10 helpers, 67 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 19 appearances this season.