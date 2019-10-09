Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Helps Jets bury Penguins
Ehlers scored his first goal of the season in a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
Coming off a tough year that saw Ehlers post a career-worst 37 points, the 23-year-old has absolutely burst out of the gates in 2019-20, already with five points in four games. Averaging close to three more minutes per game, compared to a season ago, Ehlers should easily surpass his 2018-19 point total, assuming he can stay healthy.
