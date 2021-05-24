Ehlers (upper body) scored twice on three shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Ehlers returned from an 11-game absence to play Sunday. He didn't take long to make an impact, scoring the Jets' first goal with a power-play snipe in the second period. His second tally of the contest was even bigger, as he completed a comeback from a 4-1 deficit with the game-winner in overtime. The Dane had a strong regular season with 21 goals and 46 points in 47 outings, and he doesn't appear to have missed a beat judging by his debut in the 2021 playoffs.