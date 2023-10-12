Ehlers was in pain after crashing into the boards late in the third period of Wednesday's game versus the Flames, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Ehlers was trying to break up an empty-net goal, but he instead crashed into the end boards. The winger was seen grimacing on the bench, but with how late in the game the injury occurred, it's unclear if it's a serious issue. Head coach Rick Bowness did not supply an update after the game, so Ehlers can be considered questionable for Saturday's game versus the Panthers.