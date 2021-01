Ehlers missed Wednesday's practice after entering the league's COVID-19 protocol, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Ehlers hasn't officially tested positive for COVID-19 yet, so it may still be possible for him to play in the season opener versus Calgary on Thursday depending on the results of the testing. Andrew Copp is set to move into the first-line role with Ehlers unavailable, though Kyle Connor or Patrik Laine could slot into that role instead.