Ehlers (COVID-19) had an assist with four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Calgary.

Ehlers was cleared to play in the season opener after his virus test came back negative. He was unable to practice prior to that text due to the league's protocols, but still came through with a helper on Mark Scheifele's second-period goal. The 24-year-old has been a remarkably steady producer for the Jets, eclipsing the 20-goal mark in each of the last four years with a shooting percentage ranging between 12.3 and 13.3 in each of those seasons.