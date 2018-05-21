Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Ineffective in postseason

Ehlers failed to find the back of the net in all 15 of his playoff appearances.

While Ehlers may not be the most prolific goal scorer, fantasy owners and fans alike would certainly have hoped he could have built on a 29-goal regular season and tickle the twine at least once. Postseason aside, the 21-year-old did managed to record a second consecutive 60-plus point campaign. The Dane's career-high goal total was bolstered by the fact he registered seven markers with the man advantage. Playing on the Jets' second line with sniper Patrik Laine should free up the 2014 ninth-overall pick to continue pushing for 60 points on a year-to-year basis.