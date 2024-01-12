Ehlers suffered an upper-body injury at practice Friday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Ehlers spoke with coach Rick Bowness before leaving the ice for precautionary reasons. Ehlers scored the winner Thursday versus Chicago in a 2-1 victory, giving the 27-year-old a six-game point streak. Ehlers has been on fire since Kyle Connor suffered a knee injury Dec. 10. Ehlers has 15 goals and 33 points in 41 contests this season -- including eight goals and nine assists in 15 games since Connor's injury. Consider Ehlers day-to-day at this time.