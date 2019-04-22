Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Injury comes to light
Ehlers was playing through a broken foot in the playoffs, and won't play in the upcoming IIHF World Championships, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The injury stemmed from a play in which Ehlers blocked a shot from the Blues' Colton Parayko in Game 5. The 23-year-old experienced his lowest career point total in his fourth full season, racking up just 37 points in 62 games. Ehlers will likely use the offseason to train and get healthy, before he enters 2019-20 on the second year of his contract extension.
