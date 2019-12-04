Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Keeps chipping in

Ehlers registered a goal and an assist with two PIM in a 5-1 win over the Stars on Tuesday.

Ehlers opened the scoring less than eight minutes into the first period when he tallied his 13th goal of the year. He also picked up a helper on Josh Morrissey's second-period goal. Ehlers has found the scoresheet in seven of his last nine games, collecting six goals and an assist during that stretch. For the season, Ehlers has contributed 22 points in 28 games and is headed toward a fourth straight 20-goal campaign.