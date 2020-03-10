Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Keys Winnipeg rally
Ehlers scored a goal and added a pair of assists in Monday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
With the Jets trailing 2-0 in the second period, Ehlers took a lead pass in the neutral zone, streaked up the right side and chipped a shot past Arizona goalie Darcy Kuemper for his 25th goal of the season. He also assisted on Tucker Poolman's game-tying goal late in the same period, then drew the secondary helper on Cody Eakin's game-winner midway through the third. Ehlers has piled up two goals and three assists in the last two games and boasts 57 points in 70 games on the season.
