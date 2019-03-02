Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Leads Jets in shots

Ehlers provided a helper and six shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Since returning from an upper-body injury, Ehlers has a goal and an assist in four games, while adding nine shots and five hits. He has 29 points in 44 games this year, a far cry from the back-to-back 60-point seasons he produced in his last two campaigns. Hopefully, the addition of Kevin Hayes to the second line will spark the Danish winger's production down the stretch.