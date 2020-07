Ehlers exited the team's scrimmage early, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

Ehlers has been skating in a second-line role alongside Cody Eakin and Patrik Laine. The Jets have Friday off, so fantasy players will need to wait until Saturday's practice session to get any more details on the winger's status. If he does miss any game action, it would likely fall to Andrew Copp or Jack Roslovic to move up into a top-six spot.