Ehlers produced an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Ehlers hasn't found the back of the net himself yet, but he's produced three assists, seven shots and an even plus-minus rating in the first two games of the year. His scoring chances should come around eventually if he stays on a line with Mark Scheifele -- who scored the Jets' lone goal Monday -- and Kyle Connor.