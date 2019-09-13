Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Looking for bounce-back
Ehlers (foot) spent extra time in the film room heading into the 2019-20 campaign with the goal of avoiding small mistakes, Frank Seravalli of TSN reports.
Ehlers was limited to just 62 games due to injuries last season, but he went back and watched every single one as part of his offseason program. On Friday, the winger told reporters, "I'm happy with where I am right now," and that he expects big things from himself this year. If he can stay healthy, the Dane should be able to get back to being a 60-point producer on the Jets' second line in 2019-20.
