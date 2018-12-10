Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Makes impact in blowout win
Ehlers picked up a pair of assists in a 7-1 win over the Flyers on Sunday.
One helper came with the man advantage, and Ehlers now has nine goals and 10 assists in 29 games. The Dane is in the midst of another solid campaign with the Jets, occupying a key role in the league's eighth-ranked offense. Up next is a date with Chicago on Tuesday. Last time these two teams met, Ehlers exploded for three goals.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...