Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Makes impact in blowout win

Ehlers picked up a pair of assists in a 7-1 win over the Flyers on Sunday.

One helper came with the man advantage, and Ehlers now has nine goals and 10 assists in 29 games. The Dane is in the midst of another solid campaign with the Jets, occupying a key role in the league's eighth-ranked offense. Up next is a date with Chicago on Tuesday. Last time these two teams met, Ehlers exploded for three goals.