Ehlers provided an assist in a 5-3 loss to the Canadiens on Wednesday for Game 1.

Ehlers delivered a primary apple on Kyle Connor's third-period tally to give the Jets hope in the waning moments of the contest, but the Habs ultimately prevailed thanks to a scoring barrage in the first frame. The Danish winger has looked strong since returning from an upper-body injury in the opening series against the Oilers, with Ehlers adding two goals and an assist while averaging 20:29 of ice time between three games.