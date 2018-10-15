Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Mired in cold stretch
Ehlers is still searching for his first point after five games to start the season.
Ehlers is a classic example of why you shouldn't get hyped about preseason numbers. The Dane provided two goals and three helpers over four exhibition contests, but Ehlers hasn't been able to get anything to fall despite starting games on the second line with blue-collar veteran Bryan Little, and Patrik Laine, one of the game's brightest young stars from the right wing. Still, this is a perfect buy-low opportunity when it comes to Ehlers, as he's a durable forward who fashioned 60 points (29 goals, 31 assists) just last year.
