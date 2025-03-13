Ehlers was not on the ice for Thursday's practice after having missed Wednesday's session as well, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Ehlers' status ahead of Friday's tilt against Dallas remains in doubt after he was sidelined for two practices. In his last five outings, the 29-year-old winger has racked up three goals and three assists, including a trio of power-play points. If Ehlers can't play versus the Stars, Mason Appleton or Nino Niederreiter could be in line for a top-six role.