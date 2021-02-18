Ehlers posted an assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Ehlers had the primary assist on Neal Pionk's rocket of a shot to cut the Jets' deficit to one goal in the third period. That was as close as the game got. The 25-year-old Ehlers continues to impress on the scoresheet with 10 goals, eight helpers, 58 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 16 contests. He's stayed consistent in February with five goals and two helpers in his last eight appearances.