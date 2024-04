Ehlers scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Stars.

Ehlers earned his 200th career goal in his 602nd game. The winger has lost the steadiness he showed in March, picking up three points over five outings to begin April, but that's still plenty of production for a top-six winger. The 28-year-old is up to 24 goals, 57 points, 224 shots on net and a plus-26 rating over 79 appearances this season.