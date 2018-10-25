Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Nets first goal in home loss
Ehlers scored a goal Wednesday in a 4-2 home loss to Toronto.
Ehlers opened Winnipeg's scoring with a third-period snipe but it ultimately wasn't enough Wednesday. The Dane now has four points on the season and considering he's coming off back-to-back 60-point campaigns, expect Ehlers to continue producing on a consistent basis as the year progresses.
