Ehlers scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Senators.

Ehlers deked Jakob Chychrun in the high slot and beat Joonas Korpisalo low blocker with a backhander. The winger has dealt with injuries over the last several seasons, but so far so good this year. And with that consistent action, Ehlers has 16 goals and 34 points in 44 games, which puts him on pace to match his career highs (29 goals, 64 points). Remarkably, only three of his points have come on the power play even though he toils on the top unit. New highs could come easily if he can find his way to a bit more output with the extra man.