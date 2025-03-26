Ehlers scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Ehlers scored on a breakaway 1:28 into overtime to secure the win for Winnipeg, and the goal allowed the 29-year-old winger to extend his current point streak to four outings. Ehlers has cracked the scoresheet in eight of his last 11 appearances, tallying 10 points (six goals, four helpers) in that span, and he figures to play a prominent role for the Jets in the playoffs after the team became the first Western Conference squad to secure a postseason berth following this game.