Ehlers scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Ehlers continues to round into form -- he has four goals and two assists with a plus-7 rating over his last six games. While he scored, he also saw just 12:53 of ice time Friday, his second-lowest total of the season. He's held down a middle-six role for much of the year, producing six goals, five helpers, 51 shots on net, 15 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 19 appearances.