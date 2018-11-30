Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Nets hat trick in win
Ehlers scored three goals in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Blackhawks.
Ehlers' hat trick Thursday gives Winnipeg a handful (5) of three-goal performances in the month of November, the most in a single month since Chicago recorded five as well, back in 1991. Ehlers, meanwhile, now has eight markers on the season, and the 22-year-old winger currently sits at 15 points through 24 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...