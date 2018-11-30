Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Nets hat trick in win

Ehlers scored three goals in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Blackhawks.

Ehlers' hat trick Thursday gives Winnipeg a handful (5) of three-goal performances in the month of November, the most in a single month since Chicago recorded five as well, back in 1991. Ehlers, meanwhile, now has eight markers on the season, and the 22-year-old winger currently sits at 15 points through 24 games.