Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Nets unassisted marker Tuesday
Ehlers scored a sweet unassisted goal in Tuesday's win over the Wild.
Ehlers had been held off the scoresheet in the past few games as the top line was delivering all the offense. The 21-year-old is now up to an impressive seven goals in 11 games, including three game-winning tallies. His tremendous hockey IQ and lethal goal-scoring ability makes him a must-start whenever the Jets take the ice.
More News
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Seven points in last three games•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Scores three goals in win over Oil•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Secures long-term deal•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Scores preseason goal Wednesday•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Leads Denmark with four points•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Picks up two points against Blues•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...