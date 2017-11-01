Ehlers scored a sweet unassisted goal in Tuesday's win over the Wild.

Ehlers had been held off the scoresheet in the past few games as the top line was delivering all the offense. The 21-year-old is now up to an impressive seven goals in 11 games, including three game-winning tallies. His tremendous hockey IQ and lethal goal-scoring ability makes him a must-start whenever the Jets take the ice.

