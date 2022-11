Ehlers (lower body) won't practice Monday, John Lu of TSN reports.

Ehlers' recovery from a lower-body injury suffered early in the campaign has gone at a slow pace. The 26-year-old can safely be ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Stars, as he'll likely need multiple practices before he's ready to play. He remains on injured reserve, and fantasy managers shouldn't expect him back before next Saturday's game versus the Flames.