Ehlers (upper body) will be sidelined for Game 1 versus Edmonton on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Ehlers has been out of action since April 24 against the Maple Leafs and will be shelved for his 10th consecutive outing due to his upper-body problem. Once cleared to play, the winger should immediately slot into a top-six role on the second line and will provide the club with some much-needed scoring options. Until then, Kristian Vesalainen figures to get the first crack at a top-six role with Pierre-Luc Dubois (undisclosed) also unavailable.