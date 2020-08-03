Ehlers scored a power-play goal midway through the third period Monday to give the Jets a 3-2 win over the Flames in Game 2 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

Camped out in the high slot, Ehlers redirected a Neal Pionk point shot past Cam Talbot while taking a stick in the face from Derek Forbort to give the Jets the win, and tie the series up at 1-1. With stars like Patrik Laine (wrist) and Mark Scheifele (leg) sidelined for Winnipeg, players like Ehlers will need to continue to step up if the club is going to advance to the next round.