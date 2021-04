Ehlers notched two goals Thursday in a 5-2 win over Toronto.

He's the model of consistency -- this is his fifth consecutive season with 20 goals. Ehlers has achieved this feat in just 44 games and that pace puts him in the top-10 goal scorers in the NHL. And he is just two goals out of a tie with Leon Draisaitl and Alex Ovechkin, who both have 22.