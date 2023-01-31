Ehlers logged an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Recent line juggling from head coach Rick Bowness saw Ehlers start on the fourth line. With no goals through two periods, he was soon bumped up to play alongside Mark Scheifele, whom he set up for the game-tying goal at 9:32 of the second period. The assist ended Ehlers' three-game point drought. The 26-year-old winger is up to four tallies, 14 helpers, 52 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-1 rating through 16 outings.