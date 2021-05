Ehlers (upper body) is considered a game-time decision against the Oilers on Wednesday, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports, though he skated in a non-contact jersey Tuesday.

Considering Ehlers hasn't been cleared for contact, it's hard to imagine he will be in the lineup for Game 1 but hasn't been officially ruled out. Even if the 25-year-old winger is shelved Wednesday, he appears to be trending in the right direction and could be an option later in the series.