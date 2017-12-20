Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: On 40-goal pace after two-goal effort
Ehlers scored goals at even strength and on the power play in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Nashville.
Ehlers turned a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead with consecutive tallies in the second period. The 21-year-old sniper's been a key cog in Winnipeg's top-heavy lineup, as his 17 tallies in 35 games have Ehlers on a 40-goal pace following last year's 25-goal sophomore campaign.
More News
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Contributes two points in win•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Ends eight-game goal skid•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Garners assist•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Nets unassisted marker Tuesday•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Seven points in last three games•
-
Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Scores three goals in win over Oil•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...