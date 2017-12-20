Ehlers scored goals at even strength and on the power play in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Nashville.

Ehlers turned a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 lead with consecutive tallies in the second period. The 21-year-old sniper's been a key cog in Winnipeg's top-heavy lineup, as his 17 tallies in 35 games have Ehlers on a 40-goal pace following last year's 25-goal sophomore campaign.