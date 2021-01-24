Ehlers scored a power-play goal on five shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Ehlers opened the scoring in the first period and contributed the secondary helper on Andrew Copp's game-tying goal in the third. The 24-year-old Ehlers is heating up with multiple points in each of his last two games. He's up to three markers, three assists, a plus-6 rating and 16 shots on net through five games. Locked into a top-six role, the Dane is a solid scoring option in fantasy.