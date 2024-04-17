Ehlers scored a goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Ehlers stretched the Jets' lead to 3-1 in the second period, and then set up Tyler Toffoli's tally in the third, which was the game-winner. This was Ehlers' third multi-point effort over the last six contests. The veteran winger has 25 goals, 61 points, 231 shots on net and a plus-27 rating through 81 outings overall. He's a little shy of his career high of 64 points from 2016-17, but it's not out of reach if he has a huge game Thursday versus the Canucks.