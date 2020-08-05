Ehlers scored a goal on a game-high six shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to Calgary in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Ehlers raced up the right side through the neutral zone and gathered a perfect Dmitry Kulikov bank pass at the blue line before breaking in and beating Calgary netminder Cam Talbot. The goal broke a scoreless deadlock midway through the first period, but it was largely all Calgary from that point on. Ehlers has found the net in each of the last two games, racking up six shots in the process. He'll be asked to continue picking up the offensive slack in the absence of injured teammates Mark Scheifele (leg) and Patrick Laine (wrist).