Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Out for Game 5

Ehlers (undisclosed) won't play in Game 5 on Friday against the Wild, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Ehlers has notched two assists through four games of his first Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it isn't clear what's holding him out of Game 5. The Jets will slot Matt Hendricks into the lineup to replace Ehlers, and Joel Armia will likely take reps on the power play. If the Jets don't finish off the Wild on Friday, Ehlers will look to return for Game 6 on Sunday.