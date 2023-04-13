Ehlers will be unavailable against Colorado on Thursday after suffering an upper-body injury, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Coach Rick Bowness confirmed that Ehlers was not dealing with another concussion but his availability for Game 1 of the postseason is in doubt. The Jets are resting a handful of plays for Thursday's tilt, which means both Mason Appleton and Nino Niederreiter could be in line for top-six roles. For his part, once cleared to play, Ehlers should be capable of offering decent fantasy value after registering 38 points in 45 games this season.