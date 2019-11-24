Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers: Picks up 11th goal
Ehlers scored a goal on three shots and had two PIM with a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over Columbus.
Ehlers is on a terrific run right now with goals in four of his last five games. He worked a beauty of a give-and-go with Blake Wheeler to give the Jets a 2-1 lead early in the second period, his 11th goal of the season. Ehlers is on pace for his first 30-goal season.
